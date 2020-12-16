Man faces several charges after lengthy search

National-World

KINGSTON, PA (WNEP) — On Monday, Dec. 14 at around 1:00 p.m., members of the Kingston Municipal Police Department were dispatched to a home in Kingston Borough for a physical domestic call.

After gaining entrance at the scene, the man failed to comply with officers and walked over to a dog cage.

A taser was deployed but did not work.

