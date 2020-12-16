Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace announces she will seek a second term

National-World

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) — Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace announced Wednesday she will seek a second term.

She made the official announcement in a pre-recorded video shot in her kitchen.

In her address, Sorace discussed the current state and surround challenges of COVID-19 and its continued effect on the Lancaster community, especially during the holiday season.

“I didn’t expect to be delivering this news to you from my kitchen, but then again I don’t think any of us expected COVID-19 to turn our lives upside down,” said Sorace. “There are many challenges facing our city, yet I know great opportunities lay ahead for us, and I am more determined than ever to fight for every block, continuing the work we have set out to do.”

Sorace also cited the progress the city has made under her leadership over the last three years.

She said in her first term, the City of Lancaster secured the largest commitment to affordable housing in nearly 50 years, began the city’s largest ever lead remediation effort, made strategic and significant investments in public infrastructure, and launched a nationally recognized community engagement and language access program, making City Hall more accessible than it has ever been.

“My administration has also begun to address racial equity issues across the city, taking steps to lift up our black and brown neighbors,” she said. “As Mayor, I will ensure a sound government where city residents receive the high-quality services they deserve, delivered by a workforce that reflects the diversity of our community.”

With a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in sight, Sorace addressed plans for the City’s economic recovery and the need for fair funding tools to solve the city’s structural deficit, ensuring the continuation of a thriving downtown and beyond.

“Lancaster, you put me to work as your Mayor to build a stronger and more equitable city for all,” she said. “I am proud of the progress we have made. And I know there is still much to do.”

