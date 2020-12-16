Grinch snatches Christmas decorations from family’s front lawn 3 times in 1 night

National-World

New York (WCBS) — A Christmas Grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations from a family in Queens.

From the reindeer to Snoopy to Santa’s elves in front of their Little Neck home, it’s clear the Coppola family loves Christmas.

“We love celebrating, everything about it, the decorations, the tree,” Diana Coppola told CBS2’s Ali Bauman

This year, they had more decorations than ever, a little gesture to life up health care workers like Vincent Coppola.

“With the way things are this year, we just thought we’ll go a little bigger and brighter,” Diana Coppola said.

But as the family slept early Tuesday morning just after midnight, surveillance video shows a man drive up to their house on 247th Street, walk across their lawn and take a Santa from out front.

He leaves and comes back 10 minutes later to steal a snowman, then he comes back again an hour later, cuts the nutcracker from their front porch and carries that away, too.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Three times?” Vincent Coppola said.

“I don’t know what’s going through people’s minds that you’d want to steal someone’s Christmas decorations. Like, what joy does that bring anybody?” Diana Coppola said.

The family asked around the block and says none of their neighbors had any of their decorations missing. They were the only ones targeted.

“We’d like our decorations back,” Diana Coppola said.

The family says their stolen decorations couldn’t have cost more than $200, but they were meaningful.

“They have a lot of memories. Me and my dad have been putting them out for quite a few years, and I feel really sad they’re gone,” fifth grader Joanna Coppola said.

The family hopes this Grinch’s heart can grow three sizes and compel him to return their decorations before the 25th.

