BYU study researching potential link between gut bacteria and autism in children

PROVO, UT (KSL) — Researchers at Brigham Young University are looking at gut bacteria as a possible link to autism. Their hope is to find a way to help pediatricians diagnose autism in children as young as 12 months old.

Dr. Rebecca Lundwall is leading a study of what will ultimately include 120 infants over a couple of years.

Lundwall said early diagnosis is critical for people with autism because the brain hasn’t fully developed. The older the child is, the less impact can be obtained from early intervention.

“Ideally, you want to have children diagnosed as early as there are interventions that could help them,” Lundwall said. “A dream of mine is if I could develop a test that a child could go to a well-child visit and the pediatrician could say, ‘We just do this simple test and oh, your child is high-risk for autism.'”

Researchers said early intervention is important because it gives children with autism the best chance at increased skills and the likelihood of a better quality of life through adulthood.

She said to be able to help those on the spectrum to live happier, healthier and more productive lives.

“This isn’t about changing all that people like and enjoy about their personality,” Lundwall said. “I want people to be able to know and understand themselves and how they can be happier and how they can interact with other people.”

