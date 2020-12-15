Winter Storm Bailey could bring more than a foot of snow to the state

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Channel 3’s meteorologists named it Winter Storm Bailey.

As of Tuesday morning’s forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit between 8 to 12 inches of snow in southeastern Connecticut and the shoreline. The rest of the state could see anywhere between 10 and 18 inches.

The totals are preliminary and subject to change as the exact storm track remains uncertain.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the entire state from Wednesday night to Thursday night.

Before the storm arrives, Tuesday during the day will feature highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

“Our first named storm of the season is expected to bring a heavy snowfall [Wednesday] night and Thursday morning,” said meteorologist Scot Haney. “Clouds will increase and thicken during the day [Wednesday], and temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees.”

In fact, temps could stay in the 20s for most of the day.

“Snow is expected to develop after dark, most likely Wednesday evening,” Haney said. “Snow will become heavy at times [Wednesday] night, and a northeasterly wind will become stronger.”

Gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are possible, which could cause the snow to drift.

“The snow should be light and fluffy since the air will be cold,” Haney added.

However, the storm will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute.

“Some forecast guidance models have the snow ending later Thursday morning, but other models don’t bring an end to the snow until Thursday afternoon,” Haney said.

There could be some clearing before Thursday is over, but it’s still expected be windy and cold with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills should be in the teens.

“The sky will become clear Thursday night and the wind will gradually subside,” Haney said. “With a fresh snow cover, temperatures will likely dip into the range of 5 to 15 [degrees].”

The week should end on a quiet note.

Friday and Saturday appear to be fair and cold.

