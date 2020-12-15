Local dog mistaken for coyote, shot and killed

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GREENSBORO, VT (WPTZ) — A family is grieving the loss of their dog after someone shot and killed it.

Cassidy was an 11-year-old Alaskan husky who was in a field behind her home in Greensboro on Friday morning when someone pulled up in a vehicle and shot her from their car.

Her owners, Alison McKnight and Steve Perkins, believe the hunter mistook Cassidy for a coyote.

They, along with animal rights activists, want to see whoever killed her brought to justice.

“There’s so many good hunters, so many people that do abide by the laws. It’s that old adage: A few spoil it for the many,” said Perkins.

Vermont regulations prohibit hunting from a motor vehicle. Cassidy was on posted land, banning hunting from the premises.

“The only way that we’re going to change things is through education. People are killing coyotes just because they hate them and that’s everything that’s wrong in the world,” said Brenna Galdenzi, an animal right activist at Protect Our Wildlife.

McKnight and Perkins want to see the person who shot Cassidy brought to justice. They’re offering a cash reward to anyone who has more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.