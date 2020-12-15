Cities, towns brace for Winter Storm Bailey

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The state’s first significant snowfall of the season is forecasted to arrive Wednesday night.

Winter Storm Bailey could drop more than a foot of snow in the state and create a messy Thursday morning commute.

Cities and towns have been preparing, and people stocked up on supplies.

Department of Public Works crews have been making last-minute repairs to equipment and making sure their ger is ready to go.

“We’ve been doing this a long time, we’re doing very well,” said Robert Orifice, West Haven’s fleet supervisor. “We’re ready to go here.”

“I went shopping for groceries and I also got new tires for my car,” said George William of Hartford.

“[We’re] making sure the snow blower is ready to go and we have gas, and stuff at home for a few days,” said Debra Murphy of Wethersfield.

Contractors like Rich Baldi said they prepared to clear snow and dig hundreds of people out.

“As much prep work as you do, there’s always things that go wrong,” Baldi said on Monday.

His team made sure the equipment was running properly so they can hit the roads Wednesday evening.

AAA provided some cold weather driving tips for those who absolutely have to be out in the storm:

* Make sure vehicle tires are properly inflated.

* Keep at least half a tank of gas in the vehicle

* Never warm up a vehicle in a closed garage

* Don’t use cruise control in snowy or icy conditions

