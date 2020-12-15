British boy starts foundation to thank KC for support during cancer treatment

National-World

MISSION, KS (KMBC) — A boy from the United Kingdom who came to Kansas City for specialized cancer treatment is now saying thank you for all of the love and support he received.

Four years ago, Alex Goodwin and his father, Jeff, made the journey to Kansas City for cancer treatment.

“I still remember that day,” Alex said.

For the next few years, the pair raised awareness and funds through social media campaigns and by partnering with area police and firefighters to help cover medical costs. Thousands poured in.

“I really give my thanks to the people of Kansas City for helping me with my treatment and my family, my dad here, too, thanks to them for helping to save my life,” Alex said.

Now healthy and whole, the Goodwins are saying thank you with a new foundation aimed at helping local cancer patients who cannot afford therapy, receive treatments for free.

“I want to empower them, empower them to basically get their lives back,” said Gaby Miller, a physical therapist.

Miller is volunteering her time to help lead the charge. She has a special connection to the mission. The same cancer diagnosis she helped Alex fight through, her sister, Ericka, passed away from 14 years ago.

“She was brilliant. She was the smartest in the family,” Miller said. “I just feel like I live for two people, and everything that she went through it’s not going to be for granted.”

The clinic in Mission is set to open in the coming weeks and on track to accept the first patients as early as January.

