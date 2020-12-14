Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on CNN

National-World

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made an unscheduled appearance on CNN’s annual Heroes TV special Sunday to honor the year’s most inspiring moments and the people who made them happen.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duchess thanked the “individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” over the past year, which she noted was “universally challenging for everyone.”

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation,” she said on the program.

The Duchess and husband Prince Harry left their senior royal roles in March as Covid-19 was spreading across the world, and eventually they relocated to California.

Despite keeping a lower profile, the couple continue to volunteer with numerous charities in the Los Angeles area. In April, they delivered meals to LA residents through Project Angel Food, which helps feed the chronically ill.

At the start of the school year, the couple distributed supplies to students in need with Baby2Baby, according to the charity’s Instagram page and Prince Harry was spotted volunteering with Compton-based Walker Family Events Foundation which supports veterans and their families.

Speaking on the CNN Heroes special, the Duchess noted that “in the face of this devastating reality, we … saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.”

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry,” she said.

For the past 14 years, CNN Heroes has honored everyday people committed to making the world a better place. Co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute is usually broadcast in front of a live audience, but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pre-taped.

Other celebrity presenters included comedians Jim Gaffigan and Patton Oswalt, actresses Angela Bassett and Gal Gadot and special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés.