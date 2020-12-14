Coyote sneaks inside fire rescue station

National-World

Ft. Lauderdale, FL (WFOR) — Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale woke up to a surprise visitor in their firehouse over the weekend.

It was a wild coyote wandering around its fire station on Sunday.

One firefighter was able to take a quick picture of it walking around a fire truck parked inside the bay and then tweeted out the picture.

Apparently, the coyote was just as surprised as the firefighters. It quickly ran out when it was spotted.

Firehouse 29 is located in a “dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach,” the department said in its tweet.

Coyotes are found in every county in Florida. Florida Fish and Wildlife says the animals follow food, whether in a wooded/grassy area or a neighborhood in any part of the state.

They are usually very shy around people.

