Sheriff’s office delivers Christmas packages to hundreds of families in need

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM ) — During the holiday season, the Genesee County Sheriff is continuing his message of unity that made national headlines earlier this year.

“And the reason we’re here today is to put that continued action that we promised way back in May that this community which is a beacon of light is not going to give up the fight,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson.

A promise that started with three simple words during protests over the killing of George Floyd this past spring, walk with us.

“That means that law enforcement got to take the lead to protect to serve and to unify,” Swanson said.

He took action then and is taking action now by delivering hundreds of boxes full of Christmas gifts to families across the community in need.

“We have about 189 deliveries to go around the county and we’re just blessing people,” Swanson said.

But he’s not doing it alone. Among his many helpers is former Superbowl Champion Andre Rison.

“The effort that they’re putting in today that I’m witnessing and am apart of, I’m definitely honored to be a part of,” Rison said.

An effort that he believes will help strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.

“If we listen to each other guarantee you we can start to head in the right direction,” Rison said.

Adding that this effort won’t be the last. And he’s hoping the community, which has been seen as the beacon of light, can inspire others.

“This will continue not just here hopefully with a template that can go across the United States,” he said.

