CNN to reveal the most inspiring moment of 2020

National-World

If there was ever a year when we all needed some inspiration, 2020 would be it.

Amid all the serious issues the world has faced this year, there have also been moments of hope and humanity.

This Sunday night, CNN shines a spotlight on those moments and the people behind them during its annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute. We’ll also reveal the viewer’s choice award for the moment that inspired CNN’s audience the most this year.

For the past 14 years, CNN Heroes has honored everyday people committed to making the world a better place. Co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute is usually broadcast in front of a live audience but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pre-taped.

Celebrity presenters include actresses Angela Bassett, Millie Bobby Brown and Gal Gadot, actors Orlando Bloom and Jeffrey Wright, special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés, and a performance by Cynthia Erivo.

How to watch

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will stream live on CNN TV on Sunday, December 13 from 8-10 p.m. ET and for subscribers via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. It will also be simulcast during this time on CNN International and CNN en Español.

The show will also be available the day after the 12/13 broadcast premiere on demand via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute will be available on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 17.

Current HBO subscribers may have free access to HBO Max and should visit HBOMax.com for more information.

How to get involved

CNN Heroes has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for eight organizations that are making the world a better place. Their missions include helping students and teachers prepare for tomorrow, ending the stigma around mental illness, fulfilling the wishes of children with critical illnesses and many more.

You can get involved by donating to these causes at CNN.com/Heroes or by clicking here.