Daughter of slain Mobile man only wants father back for Christmas, family pleading for answers to find his killer

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — Months after her son’s murder, Brenda Johnson, is pleading for answers to find his killer.

Johnson hopes, with just two weeks left until Christmas, his case can be solved for the sake of her 9-year-old granddaughter, Morgan, whose only wish this Christmas is to have her father back.

“Saddest part of all is when his daughter says all she want for Christmas is for her dad to be home and that’s the heart breaking part for her,” said Brenda Johnson.

While not even a Christmas miracle will bring Gregory Sledge back his family hopes it will at least bring them peace by finding his killer.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed at the Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments on Azalea Rd. the night of July 22nd.

While the warm summer months have faded away the pain left behind is still raw, his family now lost without him.

“Not a day that any of us that you know goes by that we don’t think about Greg.”

His mother says Greg was the life of the party and a constant in his family’s life.

“It hit hard, not just for me, Morgan and my sons, for my whole family.”

Christmas this year is overshadowed by their grief and the fact Gregory’s killer still has not been found.

His family hopes, come Christmas, that will change for his daughter’s sake.

“I just wish somebody would say something…it would kinda put our minds at peace.”

Mobile Police say they’re in need of more leads to crack this case.

Greg’s mother believes someone knows something.

Anyone with information should contact MPD.

