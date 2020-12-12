5K event aims to give back to kids this holiday season

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — On Saturday, Dec. 12, Asheville Parks & Recreation hosted its first Jingle All The Way 5K Walk/Run at Carrier Park.

Registration was free with a donation of a $10 new, unwrapped toy. The toys will be distributed to children in the community who need a little extra cheer this holiday season.

Due to COVID-19, the number of participants was limited and start times were staggered.

“We had to be creative during this time with COVID in trying to figure out how we could keep the community active while bringing them together,” said program coordinator Maria Young. “So this is the first annual 5K and second annual toy drive.”

Santa also made an appearance at the event and Grind Coffee House provided refreshments at the end of the course.

