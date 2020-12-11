Wisconsin Air National Guard identifies pilot killed in F-16 crash

National-World

MADISON, WI (WDJT) — The Wisconsin Air National Guard identified the pilot killed in an F-16 fighter jet crash in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as 37-year-old Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Capt. Jones is survived by his wife and two children.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed while on a routine training mission, and went down in the Hiawatha National Forest Tuesday night, Dec. 8.

The Wisconsin Air National Guard says, Capt. Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualification training in 2015. He is a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017. He deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019.

Capt. Jones has been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.

Before joining the military, Capt. Jones graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in mathematics in 2005.

The family asked to convey their gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the community. Out of respect for the family’s wishes, they have asked for privacy during this difficult time, and will not be granting interview requests.

Meantime, members are remaining cautious about flying after one of their pilots died in a plane crash this week.

At a news conference in Madison on Friday, Dec. 11, an Air National Guard member said it may be a while before they fly again.

“Right now we’re deliberate about understanding when we’re going to fly next but no we have stood down for now our current flying operations,” said 115th Air Wing Cmdr. Bart Van Roo.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

