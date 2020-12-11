Truck driver remembered

National-World

Liberty, MO (KCTV) — The driver of the FedEx truck that crashed through a guardrail on Kansas Highway 7 was a member of the Missouri National Guard and an avid outdoorsman, his family says.

Christian Harris, 24, died Wednesday morning in the accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused his truck to veer off the overpass.

Harris’ father, Daniel Harris, is a local pastor.

He told KCTV5 his son was a cross country runner who competed in triathlons, camped and hiked all over the region, and served in the military from the time he graduated high school.

In 2018 Christian’s Guard unit assisted with flood relief in the Cape Girardeau area.

“He lived a good life,” Harris said. “He lived every bit of it, in a way that I think is a testament to all of us.”

Christian worked for an Independence-based trucking company that contracted with FedEx to run package shipments.

He had been working as an over-the-road driver since June.

Harris said his son’s job took him all over the country, something Christian enjoyed.

He said his family is searching for answers, but taking comfort in their faith and the life their son lived.

“I think [Christian] was a young man who was working hard and didn’t do anything foolish,” Harris said. “He was working hard and there was an accident.”

