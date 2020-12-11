Report: Atlanta Mayor declines Ambassadorship position

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, previously considered on Biden’s list of potential Vice Presidential candidates, was offered the Ambassadorship to the Bahamas, which she ultimately declined.

According to The New Yorker, Mayor Bottoms had also been on President-elect Biden’s shortlists to head HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or SBA, the Small Business Administration.

Mayor Bottoms’ Press Secretary has not offered additional comment at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.

