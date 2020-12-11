Mom, 25, is youngest woman of color to be mayor of California city

National-World

EASTVALE, CA (KABC) — History has been made in the city of Eastvale. Jocelyn Yow has become the youngest woman of color ever to serve as mayor of a California city.

The 25-year-old mother of a 6-month-old baby and grad school student took over during the City Council meeting Wednesday night.

Yow is also the policy manager for a national nonprofit that works for the election of more women to positions of power.

“Our government, all levels of government should be reflecting what the community looks like, and here at Eastvale, we have over 50% people of color,” Yow said. “Your perspectives, our perspectives, our stories matter, and that’s why we deserve a seat at the table to make sure that our voices are being heard.”

The first thing on her agenda as the new mayor is to create the city’s first library.

