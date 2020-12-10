WWII veteran living in Kailua receives Congressional Gold Medal for his service

National-World

Kailua, HI (KITV) — One of the veterans recognized on Wednesday was First Lieutenant Art Shak, who now lives in Kailua.

His job was one of the most dangerous during the war: flying bombing missions over Europe.



At age 97, Art still plays golf twice a week. He’s learned to avoid hazards while navigating his way around the course.

76 years ago, the Kaua’i native was having to find his way through a much more dangerous course as the navigator of a B-24 bomber during World War. He says he didn’t think about being scared.

“It’s something you got to do, you are part of a crew you know, I wouldn’t say I don’t want to do this, too much shooting, too much danger, that never occurred to any of us. We just go because its something you had to do,” Art said.

There was a 70% chance of being killed if you flew 30 or more bombing missions. Art flew 51.

His plane, the “Guardian Angel” was just that as none of his eleven-man crew were ever wounded.

While Art is honored to receive the Congressional Gold Medal for his service, he believes his country has already given him a lot.

“I went to five years education at Purdue with my GI bill and it helped me quite a bit. I feel proud of that because I didn’t have to ask anybody, hey you got to help me go to school. I did it all on Uncle Sam through my military service.”

Art graduated with a Masters’s degree in Civil Engineering.

He was married to his late wife Eva for 64 years and has four children and three grandchildren.

His Guardian Angel never went away.

“I’m very happy to have survived the war, it was a tremendous experience. I’m just glad to be here,” Art said.

Art has had a long full life, and he’s not done yet.

“I want to continue doing this until I’m 100,” he said.

Besides the Congressional Gold medal, Art was also awarded the Distinguished Flying cross for his heroism during World War II.

