Sen. John Yudichak tests positive for COVID-19

CARBON COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — State Senator John Yudichak is isolating at home following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Sen. Yudichak had a COVID-19 test after cold-like symptoms earlier in the week, his office said in a release on Thursday.

Yudichak, an independent, represents the 14th Senatorial District in Pennsylvania, which includes Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was remaining in isolation.

