Kansas City mayor responds to DOJ affirmative action investigation

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to a Department of Justice investigation.

Wednesday, the department announced in a news release it’s looking into Kansas City’s affirmative action program.

The DOJ has issue with a quota that requires a certain amount of contract dollars to go to women and minorities.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division says that’s illegal.

The mayor responded on Twitter with a series of tweet Thursday morning.

In short, he says the city’s affirmative action programs are based on extensive study, case law and fairness and he’ll continue to implement a remedial program to address historic legacy and ongoing impact of discrimination against small businesses owned by minorities and women seeking to participate in the city’s procurement and contracting processes.

