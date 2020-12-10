Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

National-World

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office.

The governor is said to be experiencing no symptoms and is isolating at home.

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

Governor Wolf, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, and Deputy Health Secretary Ray Barishansky attended a press conference on Monday. FOX43 contacted the Department of Health to see if Barishansky and Dr. Levine are in isolation too.

Nate Wardle, a spokesperson for the department said in a statement:

Pennsylvania Department of Health staff, including Dr. Levine, who may have been in contact with Governor Wolf are quarantining at home and following all recommendations of the department and CDC.

We have said that this virus knows no boundaries, and it is essential that we are all vigilant. We know that even those individuals taking every precaution possible are still at risk.

As we have said repeatedly, Pennsylvanians have a collective responsibility to each other to do the right thing. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings, social distance, download the COVID Alert PA app and if you are sick, stay home.”

Lt. Governor John Fetterman is wishing the best for the governor. During a Zoom interview with FOX43, he talked about what it means.

“He and I have largely been geographically isolated during this pandemic just for this very reason. I am the first in the line of succession in leadership in Pennsylvania, and I just want to make sure the governor has a full recovery,” said Fetterman during a Zoom interview with FOX43. “He is not having any symptoms and is continuing to perform his duties as governor.”

Fetterman said he may be the first in line of succession, but it has never been activated or talked about in his nearly two years as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor also addressed people making negative comments online.

“Whether it’s Rudy Guliani or whoever — if you’re going online and saying something stupid or making jokes or wishing this kind of thing on anybody, I don’t care who it is, you really need to take a look in the mirror at the kind of person you are. You always have to root for the human over this deadly virus. I’m always on team person here,” added Fetterman.

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, Majority Leader in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, tweeted his reaction to the governor’s diagnosis:

Pennsylvania House Rep. Frank Ryan (R-101st District) issued the following statement in response to the news of Wolf’s affliction:

“I know we are in emotionally charged times. I’m going to ask all of you a huge favor. May I ask you to please be respectful of what I’m about to tell you and treat the issue with dignity and respect.

“We have just been informed that Governor Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would ask all of us to please keep him, his wife, and his entire family in your prayers and hope for a speedy recovery.

“Regardless of our differences we should all exercise compassion when someone is not feeling well.”

Representative Scott Perry (R) wished the governor well on his Facebook page. He wrote, “We send our best wishes to Governor Tom Wolf for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 — get well.”

Senator Jake Corman wrote that he wishes Mrs. Wolf’s COVID-19 test comes back negative on Twitter.

