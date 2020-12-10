20-year-old woman dead after vehicle she was riding in crashed into a boulder

National-World

KIBLER, AR (KFSM) — A 20-year-old female from Alma is dead, and one other is injured, after a vehicle she was riding in crashed into a boulder in Kibler early Wednesday morning.

According to a fatal crash summary released by Arkansas State Police, a 20-year-old from Alma was driving eastbound on Highway 162 Monday morning with Odalis Ramirez Irvin, 20, as a passenger in the car.

Arkansas State Police report that the driver failed to negotiate a right turn on Highway 162 at North Cedar Avenue in Kibler, which led to them exiting the roadway and striking a boulder. The vehicle struck the boulder on the driver’s side front end and came to a rest on its front end leaning against the rock.

Odalis Ramirez Irvin died from the crash. The driver was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital. 5NEWS is working to confirm what condition they are in.

“Odalis was an amazing person and her life was cut way too short,” friend Ariel Lewis said.

Odalis Irvin was just 20-years-old when she died this morning. Her friend, Ariel Lewis knows instead of being sad, Odalis would want everyone to live their lives for her.

“She would be there for anybody,” Lewis said. “She would give you the shirt off her back and no matter what happens I know that she is in a good place and I do know that she is with God.”

Irvin joined the National Guard about this time last year. Lewis says Irvin didn’t have a lot but would never be the one to pity herself.

“That’s why it’s so hard to lose her because she’s the strongest person I know,” she said. “She’s gone out and did stuff for her, to better her life, so that she could have a good life later on and I think that says a lot about a person.”

Kibler Police Chief Roger Green says the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. He says a similar accident happened in 2015 where another vehicle also ran off the road and hit the rocks killing two people. He says the rocks have been there for about a decade.

“In the past, there has been 18-wheelers come off this road and end up in the bedroom with the people and that’s why the rocks were put here to protect the people who own the house,” Green said.

