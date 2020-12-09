‘You were so brave’: Man donates gifts to family rescued from fire

National-World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — A man has made a generous donation to a Boston family rescued from a devastating fire. Last week, Alicia Soto and her daughters were forced out of their South End home and rescued by firefighters from their balcony.

Mike Ware saw the rescue on WBZ and wanted to do something special for the family.

On Tuesday, Ware and his wife met the Sotos in Roxbury and presented them with a gift card and a small Christmas tree. He said after seeing what the family went through, he knew he had to help out.

“You were so brave and showed so much courage,” Ware told Soto’s daughter.

Firefighters said an electrical problem sparked the fire. The family is currently staying at a hotel.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Alicia Soto and her daughters.

