Police searching for 26-year-old woman with special needs

BLOOMSBURG, PA (WNEP) — Erica Shultz is really looking forward to the holidays. Her family says she couldn’t wait to send out this photo as her Christmas card.

But none of her family or friends have seen or heard from her in four days now.

“The last time I spoke to her was Friday night. She FaceTimed me to tell me goodnight and show me a Disney puzzle that she was working on. And she told me to have a good night. She loves her, and I would talk to her in the morning,” said Emily Corbin, Erica’s sister.

But Corbin never talked to her sister the next day.

Erica didn’t show up for her shift at Weis Markets over the weekend or her classes at Luzerne County Community College this week. Her family says it’s not like her at all.

“In her 26 years of life, I haven’t gone this long without talking to her,” said Corbin.

Erica has autism and diabetes and has been without her medication for days.

When her family stopped by her apartment this past weekend, her cell phone was gone, but her winter coat, medicine, and beloved cat were still there – all things she would never leave home without.

“The second I saw her coat on the couch, I knew something was up,” said Corbin.

State and local police are searching for Erica, as well as a county social worker.

Emily hopes that not only will more people in the community see this story, but maybe even Erica herself, a regular viewer of Newswatch 16.

“I wore the red sweater (for the interview) because it’s her favorite color. And just in case she sees the news to let her know that we love her, and we want her to come home safely,” said Corbin.

Erica is 5 ft. 4, 220 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Erica’s family is offering a financial reward in exchange for her safe return.

