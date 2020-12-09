Nativity scenes from around the world on display

National-World

PITTSBURGH, PA (WNEP) — Five-year-old Rory Prichard loves her new puppy Pippa.

“I never had a puppy before,” said Rory.

“I knew we would need something at home to keep her busy, motivated and her spirits up,” said Rory’s mom, Megan Prichard.

That’s because Rory has pediatric lymphoblastic leukemia. She was diagnosed in the spring of last year and has been getting chemotherapy treatments at UPMC Children’s Hospital ever since.

Rory’s mom remembers the day when she first realized something didn’t seem quite right.

“She was whining and mumbling, saying ‘my shoulder hurts’ and the logical mom is thinking she probably slept on it wrong,” said Megan. “Later, we learned her bone marrow was mostly leukemia cells.”

Rory said she was in so much pain, it was almost unbearable at times.

“So hard I couldn’t walk. I had to go to the hospital and then, now I can walk,” said Rory.

“There are some kids diagnosed with juvenile arthritis before they’re diagnosed with leukemia because joint pain and bone pain can be really common,” said Children’s Hospital Oncologist Meghan McCormick.

Thankfully, Rory said that pain is gone for now.

“I feel good right now,” said Rory.

However, it doesn’t mean this vivacious fashionista is out of the woods just yet. She has about a year left of chemo, but her doctor says the outlook is good.

“For Rory, she has about a 95% likelihood of a complete cure once she finishes treatment,” said McCormick.

The news is a huge relief for Megan, but she says they still have their moments.

“Sometimes we let ourselves feel grumpy and angry that is our situation, but you kind of balance that out with gratitude that she’s here,” said Megan.

A light that fills the room with personality and style, even at her doctor’s appointments.

“She is always on point. I’m not sure if I’ve seen her wear the same dress twice. She’s a girl after my own heart,” said McCormick.

