Fire at West Virginia chemical plant prompts 2-mile radius shelter-in-place order and school closures

A fire at a chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, prompted a 2-mile radius shelter-in-place order, a county official told CNN.

The fire has left at least two people hurt, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told CNN affiliate WSAZ. No additional details were released on those injured.

Jennifer Herrald, county manager for the Kanawha County Commission, told CNN they were going to let the fire burn off.

Herrald went on to say, “the situation is stable” and that “schools in the area of the plant will be closed today.”

Belle is located 15 minutes south of Charleston.

The commission president also said to WSAZ that they do not believe any chemicals from the plant fire got into the Kanawha River.

Chemours confirmed the fire to CNN and said that “site responders worked to contain the fire.”

According to Chemours’ website, the company specializes “in industries ranging from automotive, paints, and plastics to electronics, construction, energy, and telecommunications.” The plant processes several different types of chemicals, Herrald said.