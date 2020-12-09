Department of Education answers parents’ questions about remote learning

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s Department of Education held a virtual town hall for parents and families to talk about remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was held on Tuesday evening, with more than 800 people joining the meeting.

State education officials said families have been coping with new terms like “hybrid,” “remote,” and “asynchronous,” along with multiple online platforms and various technology issues, all while trying to keep their children safe.

They invited parents and families to join them, and community, education and child development experts, to provide tips and best practices, answer questions and highlight new resources to support students and families in remote learning in Connecticut.

During the meeting, officials said they wanted to listen to parents’ perspectives, and demystify online learning models.

Families had the opportunity to ask panelists about asynchronous learning, online platforms, and various technology issues.

The most popular issues were learning from home, stress, and support, and helping students with special needs.

Child development experts and Department of Education leaders provided tips and best practices for parents to bring back to their students.

“Understand your student’s plan, understand the strategies that have been put in place for the school environment, and those same strategies need to be put in place in the home environment,” said Bryan Klimkiewicz, Bureau of Special Education.

They also highlighted new resources to support students.

“If you’re working and you have a close relationship with your child’s teacher, social worker, school psychologists, they’re all here to help too while we’re trying to figure this out,” said Dr. Robert D. Keder.

Commissioner Miguel Cardona and other CSDE leaders also stressed the importance of knowing what kind of learner your child is and listening.

“There are no easy answers. We’re in a pandemic that we haven’t experienced in over 100 years. Our goal tonight is to provide some answers but also to listen to what the concerns are and ultimately our goal is to return to public education in a way that it is better than it ever was before,” said Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona.

Another meeting will be held Friday at 10 a.m.

To register, click here, or email kari.sullivan@ct.gov.

For more information on resources, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.