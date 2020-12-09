CT becomes first state to require high schools to provide courses on Black, Latino studies

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut became the first state in the nation to require all high schools in the state to offer courses in Black and Latino studies.

Gov. Ned Lamont officially announced on Wednesday that the law was in place.

Lamont signed it last year.

It directs all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of the African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to United States history, society, economy, and culture.

Last week, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the course, which was a final step needed to implement the requirement.

“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” Lamont said. “Adding this course in our high schools will be an enormous benefit not only to our Black and Latino students but to students of all backgrounds because everyone can benefit from these studies. This is a step that is long overdue, and I applaud the work of the General Assembly, State Board of Education, and everyone at the State Education Resource Center whose collaborative work helped get this done.”

Currently, 27 percent of Connecticut’s students identify as Hispanic or Latino and 13 percent identify as Black or African-American, according to Connecticut education commissioner Miguel Cardona.

“This curriculum acknowledges that by connecting the story of people of color in the U.S. to the larger story of American history,” Cardona said. “The fact is that more inclusive, culturally relevant content in classrooms leads to greater student engagement and better outcomes for all. This law passed due in large part to the strong advocacy of students from around the state and the legislative leadership of State Rep. Bobby Gibson and State Sen. Doug McCrory. I thank Ingrid Canady, the SERC team, and all of our partners who contributed to and drove us to this historic moment.”

High schools may offer the course in the 2021-2022 academic year and will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the fall of 2022.

