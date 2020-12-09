Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers help deer tangled in holiday lights

National-World

SALIDA, CO (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning residents to be careful when hanging holiday lights and decorations after a deer got its antlers tangled in some lights. CPW’s Bill Vogrin says the most recent incident happened Tuesday in Salida.

CPW received a call about a deer with a string of lights tangled in its antlers. A similar incident also happened last week in Salida.

“Just like the deer last week in Salida, the lights were interfering with its vision, ability to feed and were a danger of getting caught in fencing,” Vogrin said.

CPW officer Kim Woodruff tranquilized the deer in order to cut the lights off. Then she reversed the tranquilizer and the deer went on its way.

CPW is asking residents to keep wildlife in mind when decorating, hang lights up high, out of the reach of wild animals.

