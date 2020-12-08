Thieves use SUV to break into gun shop

National-World

Blue Springs, MO (KCTV) — Thieves backed a SUV through the front of HDS Firearms on Main Street in Blue Springs during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Gavin Hughes owns the gun shop. He says surveillance cameras caught three people trying to steal guns from his store. Fortunately, all the guns were locked up and secured.

Instead of leaving with guns, Hughes says burglars took off with about $400 worth of magazines and other things. They also caused a lot of damage to the store.

Hughes says police were there within minutes of the alarm system going off. He says this isn’t the first time his business has been targeted either.

“We knew that this could potentially happen again, we upgraded our security system so they chose to ram a vehicle through it yet we knew that we wanted to make sure that there was no way anybody could get to any firearms. They came in with a vehicle, they used a battering ram, yet they were still unable to get to any firearms,” said Hughes.

Hughes didn’t get a good look at the thieves because they were covered up, but he says they were driving a black Acura SUV with a sunroof and no tags.

If you have any information that could help track down the people responsible, call police.

