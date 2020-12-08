Saint Louis University looking for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Saint Louis University is looking for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers.

As part of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 of Janseen’s trial, researchers are looking for older adults over 60 from minority populations to help determine its ability to fight COVID-19.

It’s a single dose shot versus a two-shot vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Participants in the one-dose study will be monitored for two years.

“Most people are coming out for altruistic purposes. They really want to do something about covid they want to make an effort and say they came out, stood up and did something to help us get through this,” said Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director at SLU’s center for vaccine development.

Study participants are paid.

