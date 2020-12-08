Ethical Society of Police write letter urging Chief Barton to address alleged racial bias within department

National-World

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) — The Ethical Society of Police wrote a letter urging St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton to address racism within the department Monday.

The ESOP represents minority police officers in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, and said they hope the letter inspires action for a more equitable workplace.

“In order to maintain its image as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the state,” the letter said. “You and your leadership team have a duty to its black employees and community to go beyond discussions. Words must manifest action.”

The ESOP listed several requests to make things better, including anti-racist training and recruiting more Black officers.

The letter comes months after News 4 asked Barton if there’s racial bias in her department.

“Do I think there is racial bias in this police department? I’d like to say I hope not. I would like to say also that we train our officers all of the time in implicit bias, and racial profiling and bias-based policing,” she said then.

Following Monday’s letter, Barton released a statement that read, in part:

“The leadership of this department has and will continue to engage in conversations with stakeholders and incorporate viable suggestions.”

