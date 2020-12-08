Community comes together to help homeless veteran

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — A 55-year-old Army veteran is getting back on his feet because of the kindness of his fellow Phoenicians.

“It’s been a true blessing. I really appreciate all the efforts of everyone,” said Miles Oliver.

Back in August, Oliver found himself going through a tough time.

Oliver had missed a rent payment, got evicted from his apartment, and had been living out of his car for several months.

All Oliver had was his car, a 2007 Ford Fusion, that he used to deliver pizzas for Papa Johns and sleep in during Phoenix’s hot summer nights.

“It’s brutal sitting in the car trying to sleep. So I wound up sleeping in parking lots, parks,” Oliver said back in August.

Then things got worse: his car broke down.

“It’s just a little disheartening to have to rely on social services when you served your country and you’re not a criminal,” Oliver said at the time.

But just as Oliver’s life looked beyond repair, pieces started falling into place.

Oliver walked into the Justa Center, a center for homeless seniors in downtown Phoenix, and he was connected to resources.

Landmark Auto and Diesel in Phoenix found Oliver a new, reliable ride. A GoFundMe set up for him by community advocate Stacey Champion, who does PR for Justa Center, raised more than $10,000 after Oliver’s story ran on Arizona’s Family. The once-homeless veteran was able to sleep in a real bed again after being connected with housing. And NAPA Auto Parts offered him a job.

“We just really wanted to just to spring into action just to help somebody,” said Joey Huskey with NAPA Auto Parts. “I mean, it just makes you feel really good all the way around.”

The man who was once in desperate need of car parts now sells them.

“It’s a pleasant day’s work,” Oliver said. “You get to help people.”

It’s a life that’s now running a lot smoother after so many in the Phoenix community did their part to help.

“I got a job. I can pay my bills, I can try and save,” Oliver said. “I can have a Christmas this year.”

