Tiny house community for the homeless begins taking shape

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis received its first set of ‘tiny homes,’ small residences built to shelter homeless people in the city Monday.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the plan in November, saying the new community would provide safe shelter and compassionate care for homeless individuals. The community, which is being built at the former RV park at North Jefferson and MLK Drive, will include 50 tiny houses equipped with a bed, desk, chair, shelving unit, heat and air conditioning.

“It is your own space. A lock on the door. Each one will have an address, unit number 1,” she said “This forward-thinking, innovative, and efficient approach to housing has been done in some other cities, but never in St. Louis. I’m proud that we continue to invest more resources than any other governmental entity in the region to address various issues associated with homelessness.”

The construction of the homes, first year of the property lease and other expensive will be covered by an investment of more than $600,000 in CARES Act funding.

Each home is 80-95 square feet, and will serve has transitional housing for residents as case workers try to find them permanent shelter.

