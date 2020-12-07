Car wash helps spread holiday cheer for charity

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — An Omaha business is spreading Christmas cheer in a safe way during the pandemic.

The VIP Car Wash near 120th and I Street previously held a successful “haunted house” car wash and is now going all out for Christmas.

“Greg and myself believe carwashes can be pretty boring so we want to bring something fun and event full and community driven events to really bring some energy and do something fun and different,” Owner Michael Blatchford said.

Thousands of lights and favorite holiday characters will greet customers inside.

“Anything we can do to help the community that’s what we’re about,” Blatchford said.

Blatchford has only owned the space for a few months. He said when he took it over he wanted to make what is typically an unexciting job into something spectacular.

Not only is it a fun take on Christmas, it also helps out a local organization — 10 percent of all proceeds go to Autism Action Partnership to help buy sensory kits.

“It’s a community event that we can bring fun in these challenging times and really do something to support our community. But also support something like the mission of Autism Action Partnership and what they’re trying to do,” Blatchford said.

