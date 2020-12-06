Veterinarian warns against pets as Christmas gifts

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — It sounds like something out of a Hallmark movie. A family comes down the stairs on Christmas morning to find a new puppy tucked under the tree. But the heartwarming scene tends to end when you think about all the work that goes into what comes next.

“You don’t want to give a pet as a surprise gift,” said Dr. Victoria Torres, a veterinarian with Southern Hills Animal Hospital in Shreveport. “That’s something where everybody needs to be on board.

Dr. Torres worries an impulsive gift now, could be detrimental later for both the families, and the animals involved.

“It’s a lifetime commitment so really make sure you do your homework before you pick out a new pet,” Dr. Torres said.

However, for those who have thought a lot about adding a new member of the family, a new non-profit hopes they will consider adopting rescue dogs with special needs. Sunday night at ten, KTBS 3’s Sean Caldwell will introduce the family behind “Winnie’s Way” as they make their first check presentation to an Ark-La-Tex animal rescue.

