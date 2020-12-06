Santa flies into airport for a virtual visit with kids

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Midland, MI (WNEM ) — At Jack Barstow Airport in Midland it’s not a bird but a plane and inside is Santa Claus.

“Santa flew in in a Cessna 172 and was able to greet the children via Facebook live,” said interim airport manager Sarah Pagano.

Welcoming Santa to Midland looks different this year.

Typically, the airport is pack full of families eager to greet Kris Kringle.

“This year because of covid we weren’t able to do that obviously,” she said.

But, Santa still touched down on the runway to a small group but also virtually to an online crowd of good little boys and girls.

“We had some people from Mount Pleasant, from the Detroit area, from all around,” Pagano said. “It was hard to not be able to hear their reaction but seeing it in the comments was better than I thought it would be.”

The airport was able to provide small crafts for families that could be done at home.

And kids could also drop off their Christmas wish lists, which were hand delivered to Santa by Mrs. Claus.

“Because this has been such a weird year, we just wanted to bring some holiday cheer to the community,” Pagano said.

And they sure did, no matter in-person or virtually.

“Obviously I wish we could’ve been with the children, that we could’ve all been together for this, because that’s what really makes it special,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.