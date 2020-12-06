New Nashville group bring ‘blessing wave’ to homeless

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Nashville’s homeless community was served on Saturday by a new group eager to help the community.

The Blessing Wave, along with 20 volunteers, handing out winter coats and lunch to people around the Jefferson Street Bridge. Organizers say they started the group just after the March Tornado to help those in the community who need it most.

“But with Covid-19, they’ve been even more underserved than they are so we just really wanted to go out and bless them and get in the holiday spirit with them,” said Blessing Wave founder Kayla Maynard.

“From families that need heaters at night all the way to getting calls from homeless families with children and putting them in extended stay hotels immediately,” said co-founder Rodney Baldwin.

The group’s next big project planned is delivering Christmas to dozens of local Nashville families.

Find how to get involved with the Blessing Wave here: theblessingwave.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.