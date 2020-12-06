Christmas tree farms see boost in sales as people hope to spread holiday cheer

National-World

NEWBURG, OR (KPTV ) — Christmas is right around the corner, and many are rushing to get their trees. However, McCann’s Noble Christmas Tree Farm in Newberg said they’ve never been busier.

“Everybody is finding a tree; they’re having a good time doing it,” Doug McCann said.

His family had been running this farm for three generations. He said this year is the busiest he’s ever seen it.

“They have nothing else to do, so let’s go get a tree we’ll decorate for Christmas,” McCann said.

He said it’s hard to keep track of how many people are coming in and out and how many trees are left because they’re always busy.

“I don’t even count them,” he said. “It’s hard to count them, hard to keep track of them. They’re going this way, that way, you know, running around.”

He said they could sell out before Christmas, so people should get their trees as soon as possible.

“I hope not, but maybe if it stays like this probably,” he said. “We’re running out of trees.”

se big trees. So we went from looking at the ground to looking up at the sky and all the trees at the tops like which one do we want,” Logan Mcrae said.

He and his family come to this farm every year for a tree.

“Look at how tall those are. You ever look at the sky for a Christmas tree? It’s kind of difficult, but it’s been working out pretty good; that’s a top right there,” McCann said.

Logan’s mother, Erin, said it is busier here this year than in the past.

“We do we try and come about the first week in December, and yeah, we’ve been coming here probably close to 13-14 years,” she said. “So it’s close to home and supporting small businesses and just a nice little drive.”

It’s not just the trees that have them coming back year after year.

“I’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember, and the owners, everyone who works here is super friendly. They offer us candy canes, a little hot chocolate and we usually come up with our family friends, but we didn’t this year,” Logan said. “But we always come up, and it’s always a great time. I love this place.”

