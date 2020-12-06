A 104-year-old World War II veteran from Alabama has survived Covid-19

National-World

An Alabama man battling the coronavirus was released from the hospital just in time to celebrate his 104th birthday.

Lee Wooten, a World War II veteran, recovered from the virus last week in Madison, Alabama. Staff at Madison Hospital gave him a special send-off when he was discharged on Tuesday, two days before his birthday.

In a video shared by the hospital, health care workers lined up along the hallway, sang “Happy Birthday” and applauded Wooten, also known as “Pop Pop.”

Wooten served in the US Army for several years overseas, according to CNN affiliate WAFF. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940′s.

His granddaughter, Holley Wooten McDonald, has posted to Facebook updates about his recovery. Wooten requested a chocolate milkshake on the way home from the hospital, she said.

“I wish I had gotten a picture of pop pop pulling his mask over his nose to get to that milkshake as fast as he could,” she wrote.

McDonald wrote that Wooten still has bouts of confusion and fatigue as he recovers at home.

The 104-year-old’s birthday surprises continued throughout the week. On Saturday, McDonald shared on Facebook that family, friends, neighbors and others in the community participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate.

Wooten is seen in the videos sitting in a chair near an open window of the house waving as the cars passed by. McDonald said about 50 cars and neighbors participated.

“Besides beating COVID and being released from the hospital; today was another highlight of his week!” she posted on Facebook. “I speak for our whole family and friends when I say words can not describe the honor it is to know this man. To be his granddaughter is one of my biggest blessings in life.”

After the parade, Wooten, a longtime Crimson Tide fan, cheered on the Alabama football team as they took on the LSU Tigers.

“Just when I think Pop Pop might not know what’s going on as he recovers from COVID; he woke up this morning while waiting for his breakfast and said ‘What channel is football? I want to watch the game!” McDonald posted along with a photo of Wooten watching the game.