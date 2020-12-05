Lt. Gov. Gilchrist: I have lost 24 people in my life to COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM ) — For Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, the pandemic hits home in the most tragic way.

“I have lost 24 people in my life to COVID-19,” Gilchrist said.

In a one-on-one interview with TV5, he detailed the virus’ personal toll.

“I’ve lost the eldest family member on my father’s side of the family, the assistant pastor at the church I grew up in, my former AAU basketball coach, people I used to work with professionally,” Gilchrist said.

It is an immeasurable loss and he is not alone.

“My situation isn’t unique in terms of knowing people and losing people in my life,” Gilchrist said.

Tragedies like his have changed the way he values connections.

“The irony of all the things that we’ve had to do to stay safe, the fact that we’ve had to be apart is that it’s actually magnified the power of being together,” Gilchrist said.

He hopes Michiganders can also find value in togetherness.

“This generation that survives COVID-19 will be a better-connected generation. The quilt that is woven together in the state of Michigan will be more tightly wound,” Gilchrist said.

He is using his pain to try to unite Michiganders.

“We have to take care of one another. Our state is at its best when we come together for a common cause. Right now, our cause has to be overcoming COVID-19,” Gilchrist said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.