The Preakness Stakes ends the Triple Crown today. Here’s everything you need to know

National-World

With fans watching at home instead of cheering from the stands, the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes, the final race in the Triple Crown, is set to take place on Saturday at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Traditionally the middle jewel of the American Triple Crown held after the Kentucky Derby and before the Belmont Stakes, this year the Preakness Stakes concludes the three-race series for the first time in history.

The 1 3/16th mile-long race was supposed to be run on May 16.

But, like every other sports event this year, the coronavirus pandemic altered the schedule. The Belmont Stakes led off the Triple Crown in June, followed by the Kentucky Derby in September.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Preakness Stakes:

What’s different

The entire race will take place without spectators due to the pandemic. There will still be a live broadcast of the entire event.

“While we had hoped to be able to welcome fans as we have for the past 145 years, the health and safety of our guests, horsemen, riders, team members and the community at large is, and will always be, our top priority,” said Belinda Stronach in a statement. Stronach is president of The Stronach Group, which jointly owns the race along with the Maryland Jockey Club.

How can I watch?

NBC will broadcast the race on Saturday and you can watch it on NBC, NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Coverage of the entire event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET. The race will start at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Who won the last two races?

Tiz the Law won the 152nd Belmont Stakes with Dr. Post and Max Player in second and third, respectively. Tiz the Law as heavily favored to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, but Authentic pulled off an upset win with Tiz the Law coming in second and Mr. Big News in third.

Authentic was trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, the last two thoroughbreds to win the Triple Crown of horse racing. Tiz the Law will not be running in the Preakness as the horse is not ready, according to Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable.

Betting odds

Below are the official betting odds for the Preakness Stakes, as set by the race’s official betting app, 1/st Bet.

Excession (30-1)

Mr. Big News (12-1)

Art Collector (5-2)

Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

Thousand Words (6-1)

Jesus’ Team (30-1)

NY Traffic (15-1)

Max Player (15-1)

Authentic (9-5)

Pneumatic (20-1)

Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)