Video of pregnant woman being arrested sparks outrage

Kansas City police are investigating after video of an officer arresting a pregnant woman was shared online. Some community members are outraged by what they saw in the video. KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO) — Kansas City police are investigating after video of an officer arresting a pregnant woman was shared online. Some community members are outraged by what they saw in the video.

So, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman talked with police and the woman’s family about the arrest.

Police say a security guard for a business called 911 to report 10 to 20 people fighting around 11 last night near 35th and Prospect.

Troy Robertson says the group met to hold a vigil for a man who was killed.

“They said we was fighting. There was no fighting,” Robertson said.

Cell phone video from the arrest is being shared online by community members and Attorney Stacy Shaw. Police addressed the video at a news conference around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Several mothers who said they were sickened after they saw the video came to the news conference to demand accountability as police released details about what officers say happened last night.

“One of the men on scene physically interfered with the investigation and refused to leave,” said Capt. Dave Jackson with the KCPD.

Troy Robertson says he was the man who was arrested for resisting.

“Came straight for me and just slammed me. And, everybody crowded around like, ‘What are ya’ll doing? Why do you got to do this?’ They ended up slamming my sister Deja,” he said.

Police say people in the crowd prevented police from arresting the man, including a pregnant woman who was then arrested for hindering and interfering.

“The officer attempted to do this while standing, but she continued to physically resist, at which point she was placed on the ground to affect the arrest. She was handcuffed turned to her side and immediately placed in a seated position,” Capt. Jackson said.

“He advised, and I think that the video shows, his weight was on his foot. That he was taking care he understood this,” Capt. Jackson said.

Robertson says his sister, who is nine months pregnant, is still in pain. He says he believes police used excessive force when arresting her.

“She is going back to the hospital,” he said. “She’s hurting. She doesn’t know how to feel. This is her first kid.”

“She feels like she’s having a baby, like she’s having early contractions,” he said.

Attorney Stacy Shaw says she plans to file formal complaints against the officer.

“I hope this comes to light. I’m tired of being mistreated,” Troy Robertson said.

Capt. Jackson said, “This investigation is far from over.”

Police say they will review video from officers, cell phone video, and any surveillance video from last night.

Anyone with concerns about an interaction with a Kansas City Missouri police officer can contact the Office of Community Complaints.

