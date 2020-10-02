Horses located after escaping barn fire in Ellington, CT

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) — Nearly 40 horses escaped a barn fire in Ellington on Friday morning.

According to firefighters, several horses took off from a riding school on Jobs Hill Road as a result of the blaze.

Posts in social media forums said people were helping to look for the horses that were on the loose.

“We all kind of went out and started searching for the horses, found a couple,” said Lynne Wentworth, of Vernon.

Wentworth came rushing to the farm after learning about the fire on Facebook. She has two horses at Hillside. One of them was among the eight or nine that ran from the property. She was relieved when someone found them.

All 39 horses were eventually found and not harmed.

The fire started just before 9:30 a.m., but quickly took over the barn.

Fifty firefighters from seven departments responded to the scene.

Ellington Fire chief Jack Rich said some of the contents of the barn helped the fire spread through the old structure.

“Hay burns for a long time, it’s very well packed and it’s inside of a bale, so it’s very hard to extinguish the fire without spreading it out,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

The barn was completely burned to the ground, firefighters said.

Owners from other area farms have offered to take in some of the horses.

“It’s definitely real tight knit, and there’s a lot of different people. It’s nice that everyone’s so close and they can step in to help,” said Ethan Dougan, owner of Blue Dog Farm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.