Harvey Weinstein is facing 6 more sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

National-World

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with raping two more women in Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday six new charges — three counts of forcible rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation — against Weinstein. He’s now facing a total of 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County involving five women.

Weinstein, 68, has denied the previous allegations. Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told CNN on Friday that he could not comment on the additional charges until he learned more about them.

“Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his physical encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual. That hasn’t changed,” Engelmayer said.

The amended criminal complaint filed by prosecutors accuses Weinstein of raping a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and September 2005, and raping another woman two separate times between November 2009 and 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said the latest accusations helped prosecutors built a “compelling criminal case” against Weinstein.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said in a statement.

In total, Weinstein faces four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. The alleged assaults took place between 2004 and 2013.

He was originally charged in Los Angeles County in January with sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013. In April, prosecutors added an additional charge that stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York after he was convicted in February of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another. The former producer is at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Alden, New York.

Weinstein has not been arraigned on any charges in Los Angeles. Prosecutors asked for Weinstein to be transferred from New York to Los Angeles in March but the process has been delayed. An extradition hearing has been set for December 11 in Buffalo, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said.

If convicted of the charges in California, Weinstein could face up to 140 years to life in state prison.

The Weinstein case helped fueled the global #MeToo movement and encouraged women to speak out against sexual abuse.