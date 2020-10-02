County in AR discuss possibility of a regionalized police force

National-World

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR (KFSM) — SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion is responding to a letter that has been circulating from Hackett Police Chief Ricci Pyle.

In the letter, Chief Pyle addresses Mayors from Bonanza, Midland, Huntington and Hartford proposing a regionalized police force.

In the letter, Chief Pyle says the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department has been neglecting the area.

Sheriff Runion says this is not true, instead, Hackett authorities have not been doing their part. Runion says out of 200 dispatch calls from Hackett this year, the sheriff’s department has responded to 197 of them.

“They went an entire year and only made three arrests, only answered three calls…we have a problem,” Runion said. “For them to call out essentially the sheriff’s office over something that is not our responsibility, but theirs, as a corporate city they have a responsibility to police their citizens, and they’re not doing that.”

Huntington Mayor Gary Lawrence says “starting a regionalized police force would not be financially feasible, and we are happy with the system we have now.”

In the letter, it says this idea was proposed during a City Council discussion, but there are no plans to move forward.

