Student gets bullied for posting a photo at a Trump rally

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KETV) — A Bellevue East High School junior said she’s being bullied for being a Republican. Jordan White can’t even vote yet, but she supports President Trump.

It started with a photo supporting President Trump, but it quickly turned into a smear campaign against Jordan White.

“I received things like, ‘I should kill myself.’ ‘That I should be jumped.’ ‘Take a video of her getting jumped at school.’ ‘She should be curb-stomped.’ ‘Every Trump supporter should be curb-stomped,'” Jordan White said.

She posted the photo after attending the Four More Tour Monday night in Omaha.

“They were cute pictures and I wanted to post them to my Instagram and I expected hate from it,” Jordan White said.

She said her photos, with over 220 likes and over 1,000 comments, have turned hateful. Someone even going as far as impersonating her, stealing her photos and insinuating she was involved with white supremacy groups.

“So, people have been calling me a racist, a terrible person. Even if I tell them the screenshot is fake they still call me a racist because I am a Trump supporter,” Jordan White said.

“That really irks me,” Doug White said.

Doug White is Jordan’s dad. He said these kids are out of control.

“They’re part of a mob, and once the mob gets started it’s like a pack of animals going after a piece of bloody meat,” Doug White said.

After Tuesday night’s first presidential debate, Doug White said it’s no surprise people think they can treat others that way.

“I think people see it and, ‘Oh, if that’s how they’re acting we can act like that too.’ It started before Trump got there, and I think it just accelerated things,” Doug White said.

The bullying has gotten so bad Jordan White requested to do her schoolwork in the dean’s office. She said she’s also not attending cheer practice for work because of the backlash.

Bellevue Public Schools released a statement Wednesday evening saying in part:

“We do not condone bullying, threats, or any form of harassment made to students or staff. In addition to the efforts being made at our schools, we continue to encourage parents/families to have an open dialogue at home. This must be a partnership with the students, families and schools as these issues do not just happen during the school day, and we want to continue building trusting relationships with one another.

BPS is grateful for our partnerships with local Law Enforcement and especially our school resource officers who work closely with us to help prevent issues and investigate appropriately.”

Jordan White said this could impact her future.

“This could affect me getting into college. If I want to do cheer in college or something like that. This could affect that,” Jordan White said.

Doug White said he always taught his kids that what’s posted on the internet stays there forever. He asks parents from Bellevue East and West and Ralston high schools to look on their kids’ Instagram accounts to see if they were involved in the bullying.

“Either their parents don’t know or their parents don’t care or their parents agree,” Doug White said.

The Whites even have an officer investigating the fake account accusing White of using racial slurs.

“I can tell you that if it comes to where they give me the option of pressing charges against certain people or not, I’m going to,” Doug White said. “I will not back down from that.”

