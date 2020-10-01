Man condemns use of his viral speech on chicken wings by alt-right group

National-World

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — A Lincoln man whose satirical speech decrying “boneless chicken wings” garnered national notoriety condemned Tuesday the verbatim use of his speech by an alt-right group in Oregon last weekend.

Ander Christensen said he felt physically ill Monday after learning his speech was read at a Proud Boys rally in Portland.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone use my words in a way that made me sick before,” said Christensen, calling the use of his speech by “that crazy white supremacist” abhorrent.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Proud Boys a hate group that spouts white nationalist messages and affiliates with known extremist groups, though the Proud Boys group disputes the characterization and insists members stand against political correctness.

Rex Fergus, who identifies himself as the Proud Boys president, tweeted a link to a video of him reading Christensen’s speech and said “Violent Riots are really just Peaceful Protests … but you sheep wouldn’t know the difference right???”

Video of Fergus’ remarks brought the whole chicken wing rant back to Lincoln City Council chambers Monday night, when Black Lives Matter supporters who have testified throughout the summer about police brutality criticized Christensen’s speech as making a mockery of their activism and secretly signaling an anti-Black Lives Matter message.

But Christensen disputed that.

“There was no coded message,” he said. “There was no secret language in there.”

He meant the speech to be taken as a joke, one that he initially conceived of in May but held off on delivering because of the number of people this summer who were bringing serious issues before the council, he said.

Christensen, whose father Roy Christensen is a councilman, said he knows many on the council personally and wanted his joke to bring levity to the Aug. 31 meeting, which he thought had a mostly benign agenda.

As for this issue, Ander Christensen contemplated how to react to news of the Proud Boys rally.

“If we give too much credence to the people who want to spread hate and want to spread bigotry, they take those things (jokes and laughter) away from us,” Christensen said.

Since going viral, Christensen said he’s sought to fan the fame flowing from his speech to help put the spotlight back on restaurants, particularly those who make his beloved chicken wings, in a time when they’ve struggled during the pandemic.

He has planned a campaign to highlight favored chicken wing joints between Lincoln, Buffalo, New York, and Washington, D.C., where he will be the first chicken wing lobbyist, according to his website.

Though he received negative feedback, Christensen said the vast majority of people saw his speech as the joke he intended, and he hopes that fun will be allowed during this trying year.

“There’s sunshine outside, and it’s not a bad thing to enjoy it,” he said.

