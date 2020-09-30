We asked our viewers what they thought about the first debate. Here’s what they said.

National-World

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off in a chaotic presidential debate Tuesday night filled with interruptions and insults. They were grilled on the Supreme Court, economy, coronavirus and other topics.

We asked our viewers across the country for their reaction to the debate. From Alaska to Arizona, here’s what they said:

Karen M Hatch, North Chesterfield, Virginia:

“I muted the television and sat stunned in the silence in my family room last night after the first debate between President Trump and Vice President Biden was over. I expected President Trump to come out swinging, in full rally form, but I did not think he would succeed at transforming his debate appearance into a bully pulpit. He was a battering ram, a blunt instrument, and he assaulted us all with his toxic agenda. Worst of all? He told Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by.’ And Proud Boys will do just that. They will stand by for further instructions from our President. VP Biden’s winning message to Americans, and by far the most important take-home message from last night’s debate: ‘You determine the outcome of this election. Vote. Vote. Vote.'”

Ashok, Pittsburgh:

“Both were despicable! It was disgusting and shameful. No winners! Both of them need to get the hell out of being considered for the job. We need to delay the election and find a new candidate. Biden is the contender — had to do better. His language was bad and animosity was too visible! Trump turned out a jerk!”

Barbara Lewis, Florida:

“No surprise about Trump. He was as ignorant and inappropriate as ever. His racist ideology continues to be terrifying. Biden was in a no-win situation. If he fired back or attempted to get a word in edgewise, he would be contributing to the chaos, but if he remained quiet and followed the debate rules, he would be accused of being weak, as happened in the first presidential primary debate. It is clear, as it has been for four years, that Trump has serious mental problems, and it was frightening to watch him decompensate on camera last night. Van Jones’ comments moved me to tears to think there are people in this country that support that position. Perhaps the next debate (if there is one) should be held on Zoom. The moderator could control who speaks, and mute the one who is supposed to be silent.”

Jack Donachy, Chignik Lake, Alaska:

“Given several comments made by the President last night, it is not possible that a person of good conscience could support Trump’s attempt to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy until after this election is legally settled.”

Deborah Fox, Arizona:

“Trump may have accomplished his goal of suppressing voter turnout more effectively than all previous and ongoing tactics. Who among the already disillusioned who reluctantly tuned in will turn out for this election? The pathetic, boorish display by the POTUS would thwart even the most vibrant orator’s attempt at discourse. Biden was right when he quoted DJT’s callous Covid-19 death toll words, ‘It is what it is,’ and then, Biden added ‘because you are who you are.’ Fortunately, he really didn’t need to say anything else. That summed it up.”

Jason, Watertown, Massachusetts:

“I am embarrassed to be an American citizen today. I was going to vote for Joe Biden because Donald Trump is the worst President this country has ever seen and he’s a horrible human being. However, I may look at third-party candidates because Biden decided to stoop almost to Trump’s level by calling him names and telling him to shut up. If I lived in a swing state, I would reluctantly still vote for Biden. Because I live in Massachusetts, he will easily win our electoral votes, so I feel I can afford to vote for a third-party candidate.”

Cynthia Wilson, Houston, Texas:

“I thought that the President of the United States behaved in a despicable manner. He embarrassed himself and the Office of the President. I am a 61-year-old female and a lifelong Republican who will be voting a straight Democratic ticket in this election. We need to bring dignity and civility back into the White House. We need a president who will bring people together, not one who will continue to divide our great country!”

Ethan, South Carolina:

“As a Jewish man in South Carolina, Trump’s call for ‘poll watchers’ combined with his refusal to accept a potential defeat (beyond his choice to not condemn white supremacists), reeks of fascism to me. I worry about the actual violent terrorists in this country like the Tree of Life shooter and the El Paso Walmart shooter. Armed white supremacists will be showing up at polling centers they don’t belong at, and will provoke and threaten those they don’t want voting.”

Ron, Stockton, California:

“As an independent, I think Trump made a case of why you should vote for him over Biden. It was simple for me, Law and Order. I see Antifa almost nightly on the news terrorizing citizens and destroying property. Biden won’t even admit they are a terrorist organization. I don’t want Antifa in my neighborhood. I’ve made up my mind and voting for Trump.”

Madison, Alabama:

“Horrible! Both should be ashamed to be representing us. They were both like toddlers fighting and not even addressing the issues. I wish the American people had some third option that wasn’t a lunatic — no matter what her/his political views were.”

Ken Bresnen, Austin, Texas:

“My wife and I were gobsmacked! Literally stunned and appalled. As a lifelong Republican (until now) and former Air Force ICBM Combat Crew officer, I was embarrassed for the nation. I continue to fear for our country’s physical security with Trump as Commander in Chief in the coming months. He can’t be relieved of command soon enough and sent on his way with a dishonorable discharge.”

McKenna, San Diego, California:

“The scariest and perhaps most troubling moment for me during the debate was hearing our current president actively encouraging his followers to take it upon themselves to go to physical polling places and ‘watch’ others. Without saying something specific about what he means by ‘watch’ (and let’s be honest, that is done very carefully and intentionally) what is to keep diehard Trump supporters from resorting to intimidation, harassment, and violence toward citizens simply trying to exercise their right to privately vote for whomever they decide is fit?”

Rachel Tungate, Illinois:

“I’ve voted Republican almost my entire life, but as a White mom of a Black child, the fact that the President of the United States told a White supremacy group to ‘stand by’ and that group then took that statement as a rallying cry both horrifies and terrifies me. I am scared for my daughter and the millions of children who look like her. The President so easily could have taken a strong stance against racism, against White supremacy. He did not. He encouraged them.”